What you have to say about anti-Welsh language complaints at restaurant

Tudur Owen, who runs the Ty Golchi near Y Felinheli, said he has to deal with the criticisms 'on a daily basis' There has been great reaction on social media to a restaurateur saying he has to deal with complaints from English customers about his staff speaking Welsh. Comic Tudur Owen, who owns Ty Golchi near Y Felinheli , says he's tired of having to defend the Welsh language after the latest complaint in a review posted on TripAdvisor.

