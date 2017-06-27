Waiheke restauranteurs say immigrant ...

Waiheke restauranteurs say immigrant workers vital

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

Hon Nikki Kaye MP met with Waiheke Oyster Inn co-owner Johnathan Rutherfurd-Best and others to discuss concerns about labour shortages. Businesses on the island, a 35-minute ferry ride from Auckland, face the prospect of losing highly skilled staff when their visas expire because they will not be eligible for long-term residency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
National Catfish Day 2017 Tue AmPieJam UncleSam 2
Cocktail Bar, Beer and Lounges in San Francisco... Tue TheSequoia 1
Selling Restaurant Equipment...what can be remo... Jun 21 Wolfy34 1
Deciding on a restaurant name Jun 20 sierraboy 1
Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10) Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 53
News Va. businessman's spankings lead to charges (May '11) Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 5
Email Reservation Response Time Jun 8 ChefofOperations 1
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,371 • Total comments across all topics: 282,111,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC