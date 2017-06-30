Urinating man was holding his pistol ...

Urinating man was holding his pistol when NJ cop shot at him, prosecutor says

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

Authorities say an off-duty city police detective was justified in opening fire during an altercation with an armed man who was urinating outside a restaurant. The Union County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday that Det.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
National Catfish Day 2017 Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 2
Cocktail Bar, Beer and Lounges in San Francisco... Jun 27 TheSequoia 1
Selling Restaurant Equipment...what can be remo... Jun 21 Wolfy34 1
Deciding on a restaurant name Jun 20 sierraboy 1
Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10) Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 53
News Va. businessman's spankings lead to charges (May '11) Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 5
Email Reservation Response Time Jun 8 ChefofOperations 1
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,656 • Total comments across all topics: 282,163,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC