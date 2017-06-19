The Masala fallout continues for young restaurant owners
The stigma attached to the Masala restaurant has made establishing their own restaurant Paprika much harder for Ana and Bob Konar Young parents, Bob and Anu Konar, have struggled for a year to shake off the stigma of the old Masala restaurant that used to be in the historic homestead villa in Stanmore Bay. Finally in a position where their own restaurant Paprika was making headway and a positive name for itself, their world has come crashing down with the building sold out from under them.
