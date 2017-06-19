The Great Race is expected to draw in hundreds of visitors to Tifton
On Saturday, Tifton is expecting to have hundreds of folks headed to Tifton's Main Street to see more than 100 classic cars driving through for "The Great Race." They expect at least 500 people coming in for this event filling up hotels, eating out and buying from local retailers.
