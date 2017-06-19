Social media misunderstanding causes panic in Ohio
A misunderstanding on social media caused panic in Ohio when restaurant-goers thought an iconic pizza and spaghetti restaurant was closing. While it is true that Luigi's Restaurant is closing, it is not the location in Akron.
