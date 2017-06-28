San Jose's legendary La Foret sold to...

San Jose's legendary La Foret sold to local restaurateurs

16 hrs ago Read more: Contra Costa Times

Two South Bay restaurateurs with a love of history and fine dining have purchased La Fort, the upscale restaurant in San Jose's Almaden Valley that closed in March when its longtime chef-owner retired. Brothers Maurizio and Giuseppe Carrubba plan some minor renovations before reopening the restaurant in the fall, according to Maurice and former owner John Davoudi.

Read more at Contra Costa Times.

Chicago, IL

