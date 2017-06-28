San Jose's legendary La Foret sold to local restaurateurs
Two South Bay restaurateurs with a love of history and fine dining have purchased La Fort, the upscale restaurant in San Jose's Almaden Valley that closed in March when its longtime chef-owner retired. Brothers Maurizio and Giuseppe Carrubba plan some minor renovations before reopening the restaurant in the fall, according to Maurice and former owner John Davoudi.
