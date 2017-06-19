Road closure extended AGAIN as restaurant owner says roadworks are affecting footfall
BUSINESS owners are facing an ongoing headache as roadworks that were originally planned to finish over a week ago have been extended yet again. Yelverton Road in Bournemouth was first closed on Monday, June 5, for work to connect Denham House to the mains sewer by Wessex Water.
