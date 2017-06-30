Restaurateur chokes to death while di...

Restaurateur chokes to death while dining at steakhouse

Read more: New York Post

Jeffrey Gildenhorn, a restauranteur in the Washington, D.C. area and former mayoral candidate, tragically choked to death on Wednesday while dining at the city's Palm steakhouse. Gildenhorn, 74, was the owner of the American City Diner, a nostalgia-filled restaurant in the Chevy Chase neighborhood of northwest D.C. NBC Washington reports that following the incident, Gildenhorn was rushed from the Palm Restaurant to George Washington University Hospital.

Chicago, IL

