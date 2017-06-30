Restaurateur chokes to death while dining at steakhouse
Jeffrey Gildenhorn, a restauranteur in the Washington, D.C. area and former mayoral candidate, tragically choked to death on Wednesday while dining at the city's Palm steakhouse. Gildenhorn, 74, was the owner of the American City Diner, a nostalgia-filled restaurant in the Chevy Chase neighborhood of northwest D.C. NBC Washington reports that following the incident, Gildenhorn was rushed from the Palm Restaurant to George Washington University Hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|National Catfish Day 2017
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Cocktail Bar, Beer and Lounges in San Francisco...
|Jun 27
|TheSequoia
|1
|Selling Restaurant Equipment...what can be remo...
|Jun 21
|Wolfy34
|1
|Deciding on a restaurant name
|Jun 20
|sierraboy
|1
|Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10)
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|53
|Va. businessman's spankings lead to charges (May '11)
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|5
|Email Reservation Response Time
|Jun 8
|ChefofOperations
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC