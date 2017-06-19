Restaurant owner fighting 100 neighbours to stay open later claims they have been 'misled'
Cem Alkan is fighting over 100 of his neighbours in a bid to keep his new restaurant Lokkum open later A RESTAURANT OWNER fighting 100 of his neighbours in a bid to stay open later claims the whole fiasco has been a "misunderstanding". Cem Alkan has spent over a year battling Redbridge Council to let him turn South Woodford's old Napier Arms pub into a high-end Turkish restaurant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Guardian-series.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Selling Restaurant Equipment...what can be remo...
|Jun 21
|Wolfy34
|1
|Deciding on a restaurant name
|Jun 20
|sierraboy
|1
|Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10)
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|53
|Va. businessman's spankings lead to charges (May '11)
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|5
|Email Reservation Response Time
|Jun 8
|ChefofOperations
|1
|Hudson Eats
|May 29
|Anonymous
|1
|The secret of good online reviews: Hug your Haters
|May '17
|Anthonin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC