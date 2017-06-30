Restaurant accused of trying to sell deer parts found in trash
Authorities have again charged two former Pennsylvania restaurant owners accused of scavenging deer parts from trash bins outside butcher shops. PennLive.com reported Thursday that charges were re-filed against Shi Eng and Chun Eng after wildlife officials said the couple had been collecting discarded deer parts for a couple of years and violated laws against selling wild venison.
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|National Catfish Day 2017
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Cocktail Bar, Beer and Lounges in San Francisco...
|Jun 27
|TheSequoia
|1
|Selling Restaurant Equipment...what can be remo...
|Jun 21
|Wolfy34
|1
|Deciding on a restaurant name
|Jun 20
|sierraboy
|1
|Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10)
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|53
|Va. businessman's spankings lead to charges (May '11)
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|5
|Email Reservation Response Time
|Jun 8
|ChefofOperations
|1
