Queens Pizzeria Owner Who Smuggled 55 Kilos of Cocaine Gets 20 Years Behind Bars

The owner of a pizzeria in Queens will spend the next 20 years in prison after he got busted for smuggling 55 kilos of cocaine from Costa Rica through the restaurant. DNAinfo reports that Angelo Gigliotti of the shuttered Italian restaurant Cucino a Modo Mio in Corona was convicted for bringing millions of dollars worth of drugs into the country through yucca shipments.

