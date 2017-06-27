New Restaurant Minnie's Sends Nudes and American Food to the Lower East Side
Despite neighborhood efforts trying to stave off the opening of bars and restaurants, the Lower East Side adds Minnie's this week, a new American restaurant from first-time restaurateur and former restaurant publicist Millie Stallings . In addition to using family recipes and naming the space after her family nickname, Stallings has designed the restaurant after her Soho childhood home - including a leggy portrait of a pair of women that steals attention.
