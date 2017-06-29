Nevada man wins freedom after 23 years with man's confession
A Nevada man who insisted for 23 years that he didn't kill a fast-food restaurant manager in Las Vegas is being freed from prison after a California inmate confessed. Officials said 42-year-old DeMarlo Berry is due for release Friday after a judge threw out his murder conviction in the 1994 slaying and his sentence of life in prison without parole.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|National Catfish Day 2017
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Cocktail Bar, Beer and Lounges in San Francisco...
|Jun 27
|TheSequoia
|1
|Selling Restaurant Equipment...what can be remo...
|Jun 21
|Wolfy34
|1
|Deciding on a restaurant name
|Jun 20
|sierraboy
|1
|Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10)
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|53
|Va. businessman's spankings lead to charges (May '11)
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|5
|Email Reservation Response Time
|Jun 8
|ChefofOperations
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC