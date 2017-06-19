More on Heights alcohol vote 2.0
From the Heights Examiner , the reasons why restauranteurs want in on the action. But the possible reversal of the century-old prohibition on restaurants would mean more than just no longer having to sign a slip of a paper before being served, said Morgan Weber who owns Revival Market on Heights Boulevard, Coltivare on White Oak Drive and Eight Row Flint on Yale Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Off the Kuff.
