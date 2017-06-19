More on Heights alcohol vote 2.0

More on Heights alcohol vote 2.0

From the Heights Examiner , the reasons why restauranteurs want in on the action. But the possible reversal of the century-old prohibition on restaurants would mean more than just no longer having to sign a slip of a paper before being served, said Morgan Weber who owns Revival Market on Heights Boulevard, Coltivare on White Oak Drive and Eight Row Flint on Yale Street.

