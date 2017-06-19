MasterChef Australia: Yotam Ottolenghi makes his debut

The Israel-born, UK-based chef, restaurateur, newspaper columnist, TV show host and author has earned an enthusiastic global following for his enticing, brilliantly colourful food. Since he began work in a London deli and started to contribute a vegetarian recipe column to a newspaper, he has been hailed as the man who made vegetables and grains sexy, and turned pomegranate molasses and freekeh into desirable pantry staples.

