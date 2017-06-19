Massive Confederate flag is killing this South Carolina man's...
Massive Confederate flag is killing this South Carolina man's business - and there's nothing he can do about it A South Carolina restaurant owner has seen his windows smashed and faced harassment because his establishment sits next to a small plot of land where a massive Confederate flag flies. According to Fox4KC , Tommy Daras purchased a former Maurice's Piggie Park restaurant location in Orangeburg to open his Edisto River Creamery and Kitchen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|National Catfish Day 2017
|Sat
|catfisherman
|1
|Selling Restaurant Equipment...what can be remo...
|Jun 21
|Wolfy34
|1
|Deciding on a restaurant name
|Jun 20
|sierraboy
|1
|Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10)
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|53
|Va. businessman's spankings lead to charges (May '11)
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|5
|Email Reservation Response Time
|Jun 8
|ChefofOperations
|1
|Hudson Eats
|May 29
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC