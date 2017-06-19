Massive Confederate flag is killing t...

Massive Confederate flag is killing this South Carolina man's business - and there's nothing he can do about it A South Carolina restaurant owner has seen his windows smashed and faced harassment because his establishment sits next to a small plot of land where a massive Confederate flag flies. According to Fox4KC , Tommy Daras purchased a former Maurice's Piggie Park restaurant location in Orangeburg to open his Edisto River Creamery and Kitchen.

