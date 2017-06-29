Italian restaurant owner is a pioneer of Bay St. revitalization

Chris Vidal, pizza chef, , and Phill Errigo, owner of Paulie's Pizzeria and Errigo's Restaurant on Bay Street, envision an upcoming North Shore boom. STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When Phill Errigo -- who grew up in Huguenot cooking sauce on Sundays with his father and siblings -- heard of the North Shore revitalization, he knew he wanted "a piece of the pie."

Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.