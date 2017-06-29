Italian restaurant owner is a pioneer...

Italian restaurant owner is a pioneer of Bay St. revitalization

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: SILive.com

Chris Vidal, pizza chef, , and Phill Errigo, owner of Paulie's Pizzeria and Errigo's Restaurant on Bay Street, envision an upcoming North Shore boom. STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When Phill Errigo -- who grew up in Huguenot cooking sauce on Sundays with his father and siblings -- heard of the North Shore revitalization, he knew he wanted "a piece of the pie."

Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
National Catfish Day 2017 Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 2
Cocktail Bar, Beer and Lounges in San Francisco... Jun 27 TheSequoia 1
Selling Restaurant Equipment...what can be remo... Jun 21 Wolfy34 1
Deciding on a restaurant name Jun 20 sierraboy 1
Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10) Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 53
News Va. businessman's spankings lead to charges (May '11) Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 5
Email Reservation Response Time Jun 8 ChefofOperations 1
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,598 • Total comments across all topics: 282,117,941

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC