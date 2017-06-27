Idaho restaurant owner apologizes for...

Idaho restaurant owner apologizes for tasteless 'blackface' ad campaign

The owner of a Boise, ID pizzeria is apologizing for a video he posted on Facebook with his face painted black as part of an ad campaign. IdahoNews.com reported Wednesday that Brad Breakell - owner of "Pizzalchik" restaurant - is known in Boise for his off-the-wall, quirky promotional videos.

