'I do everything by the book': restaurant owner speaks out after immigration raid
THE owner of an Indian restaurant has spoken out after his licence was temporarily suspended when illegal workers were found at the premises on numerous occasions. Adib Ahmed Bachhu, owner of the Indian Tree at Market Place, contacted the Daily Echo to reassure customers that his business is still open and that he had appealed the New Forest District Council 's decision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bournemouth Echo.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|National Catfish Day 2017
|Tue
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Cocktail Bar, Beer and Lounges in San Francisco...
|Tue
|TheSequoia
|1
|Selling Restaurant Equipment...what can be remo...
|Jun 21
|Wolfy34
|1
|Deciding on a restaurant name
|Jun 20
|sierraboy
|1
|Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10)
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|53
|Va. businessman's spankings lead to charges (May '11)
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|5
|Email Reservation Response Time
|Jun 8
|ChefofOperations
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC