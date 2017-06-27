'I do everything by the book': restau...

'I do everything by the book': restaurant owner speaks out after immigration raid

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Bournemouth Echo

THE owner of an Indian restaurant has spoken out after his licence was temporarily suspended when illegal workers were found at the premises on numerous occasions. Adib Ahmed Bachhu, owner of the Indian Tree at Market Place, contacted the Daily Echo to reassure customers that his business is still open and that he had appealed the New Forest District Council 's decision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bournemouth Echo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
National Catfish Day 2017 Tue AmPieJam UncleSam 2
Cocktail Bar, Beer and Lounges in San Francisco... Tue TheSequoia 1
Selling Restaurant Equipment...what can be remo... Jun 21 Wolfy34 1
Deciding on a restaurant name Jun 20 sierraboy 1
Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10) Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 53
News Va. businessman's spankings lead to charges (May '11) Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 5
Email Reservation Response Time Jun 8 ChefofOperations 1
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,449 • Total comments across all topics: 282,091,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC