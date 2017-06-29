House, Senate vote to restore tip credit in minimum wage law
When voters passed the minimum wage law in November 2016, the legislation stripped from existing law a provision known as the "tip credit," which allowed restaurant owners to pay tipped employees half the current minimum wage. The tip credit ensured that the minimum wage would be met either directly through tips or from the business owner at week's end.
