House, Senate vote to restore tip cre...

House, Senate vote to restore tip credit in minimum wage law

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Weekly Packet

When voters passed the minimum wage law in November 2016, the legislation stripped from existing law a provision known as the "tip credit," which allowed restaurant owners to pay tipped employees half the current minimum wage. The tip credit ensured that the minimum wage would be met either directly through tips or from the business owner at week's end.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weekly Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
National Catfish Day 2017 Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 2
Cocktail Bar, Beer and Lounges in San Francisco... Jun 27 TheSequoia 1
Selling Restaurant Equipment...what can be remo... Jun 21 Wolfy34 1
Deciding on a restaurant name Jun 20 sierraboy 1
Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10) Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 53
News Va. businessman's spankings lead to charges (May '11) Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 5
Email Reservation Response Time Jun 8 ChefofOperations 1
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Wildfires
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,598 • Total comments across all topics: 282,117,954

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC