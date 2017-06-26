GA restaurant owner, daughter attacke...

GA restaurant owner, daughter attacked over cold chicken

17 hrs ago Read more: WWAY-TV Wilmington

Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant. Police say it happened just after 3 p.m. at the Qwik Chick takeout stand next to U.S. Highway 1. Owner Jeanette Norris says it started when a couple ordered two meals.

Chicago, IL

