Former restaurant owner sentenced to ...

Former restaurant owner sentenced to prison after meth bust

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

A former Manchester restaurant operator who prosecutors said was at the center of a major methamphetamine bust was sentenced Tuesday, but his attorney said he was forced to sell meth by Mexican drug lords. Prosecutors said the drug was incredibly pure and potentially deadly, and they hope the prison sentence sends a message.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
National Catfish Day 2017 11 hr AmPieJam UncleSam 2
Cocktail Bar, Beer and Lounges in San Francisco... 15 hr TheSequoia 1
Selling Restaurant Equipment...what can be remo... Jun 21 Wolfy34 1
Deciding on a restaurant name Jun 20 sierraboy 1
Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10) Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 53
News Va. businessman's spankings lead to charges (May '11) Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 5
Email Reservation Response Time Jun 8 ChefofOperations 1
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,956 • Total comments across all topics: 282,074,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC