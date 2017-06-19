Food columnist says we're suckers for food fads - and restaurateurs are cashing in
Ice cream shop iHalo krunch on Queen Street West became an Instagram sensation with their colourful ube and charcoal soft-serve cones. We line up for hours to get our hands on the latest, most instagrammable food items not because we can't wait to eat them, but because "we're suckers," said food columnist Cory Mintz on CBC's Metro Morning on Monday.
