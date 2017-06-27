Estranged husband admits murdering prominent restaurateur in arson fire
The estranged husband of restaurateur John Williams pleaded guilty Tuesday to trapping the prominent Salt Lake man in his home and setting it ablaze, killing him. Craig Crawford, 48, pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated murder and aggravated arson, first-degree felonies.
