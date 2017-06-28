Couple wanted for beating restaurant owner, her daughter over cold chicken
Cold chicken and a dearth of french fries apparently triggered the beating of a restaurateur and her teenage daughter, and now police are searching for two suspects seen on surveillance video carrying out the attack. Nathaniel Eric Smith and Latasha Smith are wanted by police in Baxley, Georgia for aggravated battery and cruelty to children, Police Chief James Godfrey told WTOC .
