Couple wanted for beating restaurant ...

Couple wanted for beating restaurant owner, her daughter over cold chicken

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

Cold chicken and a dearth of french fries apparently triggered the beating of a restaurateur and her teenage daughter, and now police are searching for two suspects seen on surveillance video carrying out the attack. Nathaniel Eric Smith and Latasha Smith are wanted by police in Baxley, Georgia for aggravated battery and cruelty to children, Police Chief James Godfrey told WTOC .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
National Catfish Day 2017 Tue AmPieJam UncleSam 2
Cocktail Bar, Beer and Lounges in San Francisco... Tue TheSequoia 1
Selling Restaurant Equipment...what can be remo... Jun 21 Wolfy34 1
Deciding on a restaurant name Jun 20 sierraboy 1
Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10) Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 53
News Va. businessman's spankings lead to charges (May '11) Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 5
Email Reservation Response Time Jun 8 ChefofOperations 1
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,746 • Total comments across all topics: 282,088,503

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC