Couple assaults restaurant owner and daughter over food order
An angry couple assaulted a Georgia fast food owner and her daughter outside a restaurant over a chicken and fries order - leaving the two women battered and authorities in disbelief. "I have a severely broken nose that requires surgery," Quik Chik owner Jeanette Norris told the Daily News Sunday.
