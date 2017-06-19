Chinese pancake shop blast leaves 4 people dead, dozens hurt

Explosion blamed on restaurant owner's 'inappropriate use' of gas cylinder, videos show moment of blast, victims arriving at hospital At least four people were killed and dozens more were injured in northeast China on Tuesday night when a gas cylinder exploded at a restaurant on a busy street, state media reported. The incident happened about 8.20pm at the Zhangsanfeng Pancake shop in the Linghe district of Jinzhou, as crowds of people were dining or shopping at the local street market, China Global Television Network, an English-language channel owned by state broadcaster China Central Television, reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.