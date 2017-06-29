Charges refiled against restaurant owners accused of having deer parts in freezer
Shi Lu Eng, 55, is charged with 16 summary counts of buying and selling game or wildlife and her husband, Chun Kwong Eng, 67, faces one count. Shi Eng is accused of taking the deer parts to New York City to sell.
