Andrew Ticer and Michael Hudman to open restaurant at Old Dominick Distillery

Chef/restaurateurs Andrew Ticer and Michael Hudman will operate a restaurant in Old Dominick Distillery. The restaurant, slated to open in late November or December, will be on the North side of the 50,000 square-foot facility at 305 South Front Street.

Chicago, IL

