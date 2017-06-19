Ando is a delivery-only restaurant from the man behind Momofuku
What if ordering out was the only way you could eat at your favorite restaurant? That could soon be a reality now with Ando, a delivery-only New York City restaurant that serves classic foods with a new-age spin. Ando was started by famous restaurateur and chef David Chang, who founded popular restaurant chain Momofuku.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Selling Restaurant Equipment...what can be remo...
|Jun 21
|Wolfy34
|1
|Deciding on a restaurant name
|Jun 20
|sierraboy
|1
|Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10)
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|53
|Va. businessman's spankings lead to charges (May '11)
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|5
|Email Reservation Response Time
|Jun 8
|ChefofOperations
|1
|Hudson Eats
|May 29
|Anonymous
|1
|The secret of good online reviews: Hug your Haters
|May '17
|Anthonin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC