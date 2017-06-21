America's Dog & Burger looks at openi...

America's Dog & Burger looks at opening Aurora location

Chicago Tribune

It could be, if the history of America's Dog & Burger coincides with its desire to expand to the second-largest city in Illinois. Restaurant officials said this week that the celebrated burger and hot dog restaurant - which started with a road trip more than 20 years ago by brothers George and Manolis Alpogianis - has targeted Aurora as the beginning of a strategic franchise growth.

