Whipping up His Majesty's favourites
The pleasing and down-to-earth personality of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V, endears him to people from all walks of life. Four Season Restaurant owner Chan Khek Jun who has been operating his restaurant for almost two decades said one of his most regrettable memories was when he was unable to set up a table for Sultan Muhammad V on a busy day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Actor Hill Harper will speak at the fifth annua...
|15 hr
|Again
|1
|El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Jim Bean
|10
|Looking for Restaurant POS System? (Apr '15)
|Apr 8
|Deak D
|2
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar '17
|lkerr
|32
|Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10)
|Mar '17
|Geez
|51
|Happy Hour Price Points
|Mar '17
|HappyHourGuy
|1
|Any restaurant managers in Eugene, Oregon?
|Feb '17
|talentmanager
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC