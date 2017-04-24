Whipping up His Majesty's favourites

Whipping up His Majesty's favourites

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: The Star Online

The pleasing and down-to-earth personality of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V, endears him to people from all walks of life. Four Season Restaurant owner Chan Khek Jun who has been operating his restaurant for almost two decades said one of his most regrettable memories was when he was unable to set up a table for Sultan Muhammad V on a busy day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Actor Hill Harper will speak at the fifth annua... 15 hr Again 1
News El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09) Apr 9 Jim Bean 10
Looking for Restaurant POS System? (Apr '15) Apr 8 Deak D 2
News Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10) Mar '17 lkerr 32
Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10) Mar '17 Geez 51
Happy Hour Price Points Mar '17 HappyHourGuy 1
Any restaurant managers in Eugene, Oregon? Feb '17 talentmanager 1
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,575 • Total comments across all topics: 280,519,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC