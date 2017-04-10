We try out the food at Kenwick Park H...

We try out the food at Kenwick Park Hotel.

HAPPY anniversary to Kenwick Park Hotel near Louth and great to see the silver service as good as the day it opened. We can look forward to more decades of first-class service safe in the knowledge it is one of the finest dining venues in the whole of Lincolnshire.

