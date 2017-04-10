Trump Settles Second D.C. Restaurant Lawsuit, Plus More Intel

Trump Settles Second D.C. Restaurant ...

The Trump Organization is two-for-two in terms of making nice with the hospitality industry this week, settling an outstanding lawsuit with Food Network personality Geoffrey Zakarian just days after quashing a similar legal spat with restaurateur JosA© AndrA©s. Both celebrity chefs initially agreed to open restaurants in Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue NW, but had second thoughts once then-presidential candidate Donald Trump verbally attacked unauthorized immigrants while on the campaign trail.

