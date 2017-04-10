Trump hotel, chef settle suit over canceled Washington restaurant

U.S. President Donald Trump's family business has reached a settlement with a second celebrity chef over a canceled deal for a restaurant at Trump's hotel in Washington, the two sides said. Trump had sued chef Geoffrey Zakarian in 2015 for $10 million after the restaurateur scrapped plans for a restaurant in the new Trump International Hotel a few blocks from the White House after Trump called Mexican immigrants to the United States rapists and criminals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.