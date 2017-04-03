Top table: Ella Eyre joins the line-up
THE team behind west Oxfordshire's festival of music and food, The Big Feastival, have announced a clutch of high-profile additions to the line-up to this summer's event. The biggest names are indie-dance crossover act Faithless, who will present a DJ set, Ella Eyre, Embrace, Congo Natty and ska legends The Skatalites.
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar 16
|lkerr
|32
|Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10)
|Mar 6
|Geez
|51
|Happy Hour Price Points
|Mar '17
|HappyHourGuy
|1
|Any restaurant managers in Eugene, Oregon?
|Feb '17
|talentmanager
|1
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Feb '17
|Will Dockery
|6
|Perfectly good food that would be thrown out at...
|Feb '17
|Samford
|1
|NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|Cheese Phart
|47
