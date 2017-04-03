Tip Pooling by Restaurant Owners-Remains in Flux
Restaurant owners with tipped employees should take note of several recent court cases which may affect their ability to cause restaurant employees to participate in "tip pooling," particularly in instances where back-of-house employees are included in such tip pooling arrangements. The Fair Labor Standards Act allows employers to fulfill part of their federal minimum hourly wage obligation to a tipped employee with tips received by such employees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar 16
|lkerr
|32
|Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10)
|Mar '17
|Geez
|51
|Happy Hour Price Points
|Mar '17
|HappyHourGuy
|1
|Any restaurant managers in Eugene, Oregon?
|Feb '17
|talentmanager
|1
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Feb '17
|Will Dockery
|6
|Perfectly good food that would be thrown out at...
|Feb '17
|Samford
|1
|NY restaurateur's sentence: Deliver pizza to poor (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|Cheese Phart
|47
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC