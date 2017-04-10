Three men face blackmail and kidnap c...

Three men face blackmail and kidnap charges relating to a Newcastle restaurant manager

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Chronicle Live

John Overton, Waikwong Tsui and Man Dong Wong were in the dock for a brief hearing at Newcastle Magistrates' Court Overton and Wong face one charge each of blackmail and kidnap, while Tsui is accused of one count of kidnap . Due to the seriousness of the accusations, no pleas were taken and District Judge Sarah Griffiths sent the trio to Newcastle Crown Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chronicle Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09) Apr 9 Jim Bean 10
Looking for Restaurant POS System? (Apr '15) Apr 8 Deak D 2
News Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10) Mar 16 lkerr 32
Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10) Mar '17 Geez 51
Happy Hour Price Points Mar '17 HappyHourGuy 1
Any restaurant managers in Eugene, Oregon? Feb '17 talentmanager 1
News Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc... Feb '17 Will Dockery 6
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,287 • Total comments across all topics: 280,257,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC