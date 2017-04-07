Threat of LGBT boycott puts Oak Lawn ...

Threat of LGBT boycott puts Oak Lawn restaurant in crossfire of high-stakes Dallas council race

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Dallas Morning News

A thorny City Council race in Oak Lawn has ensnared a restaurant and a candidate running in a different district across town. The owner of the BuzzBrews on Lemmon Avenue said the eatery has removed a sign supporting City Council candidate Matt Wood after a caller last week accused Wood of being anti-LGBT and threatened a boycott.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for Restaurant POS System? (Apr '15) 16 hr Deak D 2
News Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10) Mar 16 lkerr 32
Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10) Mar '17 Geez 51
Happy Hour Price Points Mar '17 HappyHourGuy 1
Any restaurant managers in Eugene, Oregon? Feb '17 talentmanager 1
News Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc... Feb '17 Will Dockery 6
Perfectly good food that would be thrown out at... Feb '17 Samford 1
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,578 • Total comments across all topics: 280,153,263

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC