Threat of LGBT boycott puts Oak Lawn restaurant in crossfire of high-stakes Dallas council race
A thorny City Council race in Oak Lawn has ensnared a restaurant and a candidate running in a different district across town. The owner of the BuzzBrews on Lemmon Avenue said the eatery has removed a sign supporting City Council candidate Matt Wood after a caller last week accused Wood of being anti-LGBT and threatened a boycott.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Restaurant POS System? (Apr '15)
|16 hr
|Deak D
|2
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar 16
|lkerr
|32
|Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10)
|Mar '17
|Geez
|51
|Happy Hour Price Points
|Mar '17
|HappyHourGuy
|1
|Any restaurant managers in Eugene, Oregon?
|Feb '17
|talentmanager
|1
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Feb '17
|Will Dockery
|6
|Perfectly good food that would be thrown out at...
|Feb '17
|Samford
|1
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC