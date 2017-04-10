These are the places where Cardiff's top chefs and restaurateurs love to eat on their days off
Even the best chefs and restaurant owners have to treat themselves to a dinner out sometimes and with a wealth of delicious places on offer it really can be hard to pick. We've found out what the experts think are the best places Cardiff and the surrounding area has to offer, and if you're going to take anyone's advice, it'll be their's.
Start the conversation, or Read more at IcNetwork.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Jim Bean
|10
|Looking for Restaurant POS System? (Apr '15)
|Apr 8
|Deak D
|2
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar 16
|lkerr
|32
|Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10)
|Mar '17
|Geez
|51
|Happy Hour Price Points
|Mar '17
|HappyHourGuy
|1
|Any restaurant managers in Eugene, Oregon?
|Feb '17
|talentmanager
|1
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Feb '17
|Will Dockery
|6
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC