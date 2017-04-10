Sydney restaurant gets death threats ...

Sydney restaurant gets death threats after Jesus meme

'Closed tonight. It's all Jesus's fault': Trendy Sydney restaurant receives death threats after staff posted 'culturally insensitive' Easter meme to its Facebook page A Sydney restaurant owner has begged the public to stop sending violent death threats after it was forced to apologise when a staff member posted an 'offensive' Easter meme to Facebook.

