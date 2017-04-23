Shawarma to break the fast

Shawarma to break the fast

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sun-Star

THE invitation came after I posted about how the Google direction finder tried to give me directions straight from UP-Diliman to Davao City to this new shawarma place. Before proceeding... This is what I have been ranting about... for restaurant owners to include a real photo map and not a Google map to their place if they ever have a social media account.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09) Apr 9 Jim Bean 10
Looking for Restaurant POS System? (Apr '15) Apr 8 Deak D 2
News Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10) Mar '17 lkerr 32
Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10) Mar '17 Geez 51
Happy Hour Price Points Mar '17 HappyHourGuy 1
Any restaurant managers in Eugene, Oregon? Feb '17 talentmanager 1
News Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc... Feb '17 Will Dockery 6
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,024 • Total comments across all topics: 280,501,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC