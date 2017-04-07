Sette Luna and Maxim's 22 owner to take over Centro, Roar in downtown Allentown

Roar Social House in downtown Allentown will be taken over by Josh Palmer, the owner of Sette Luna Tuscan Trattoria and Maxim's 22 Bistro and Brasserie in Easton. Roar Social House in downtown Allentown will be taken over by Josh Palmer, the owner of Sette Luna Tuscan Trattoria and Maxim's 22 Bistro and Brasserie in Easton.

