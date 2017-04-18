SC cafe owner left 'starstruck' after celebrity Ronda Rousey pays a visit
A South Canterbury cafe owner was left "starstruck" when celebrity Ronda Rousey was one of their first customers in the door on Good Friday. Rousey, an American mixed martial artist and Olympian, and her fiance and fellow athlete Travis Browne, enjoyed breakfast at Geraldine's The Running Duck.
