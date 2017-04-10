Restaurant Scorecard: NMB Bistro called 'hidden gem' and steakhouse must fix rusty equipment
At one Myrtle Beach steakhouse the inspector found dirty floors, and rusty equipment, which affects their score, and one North Myrtle Beach bistro is considered a 'hidden gem' among locals. For Julia Poole, it's the food, the atmosphere, and the people that she enjoys most at Midtown Bistro in North Myrtle Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Jim Bean
|10
|Looking for Restaurant POS System? (Apr '15)
|Apr 8
|Deak D
|2
|Hilltop restaurant site, a Novato institution f... (Jul '10)
|Mar 16
|lkerr
|32
|Avoid The Eagle's Nest in Bloomingburg, NY (Sep '10)
|Mar '17
|Geez
|51
|Happy Hour Price Points
|Mar '17
|HappyHourGuy
|1
|Any restaurant managers in Eugene, Oregon?
|Feb '17
|talentmanager
|1
|Construction under way on Trevioli Italian Kitc...
|Feb '17
|Will Dockery
|6
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC