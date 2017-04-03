Restaurant owners share insights, pro...

Restaurant owners share insights, profits with employees

15 hrs ago Read more: Sentinel & Enterprise

A group of food-service workers are getting more than a paycheck thanks to an innovative couple and a state grant. Pam and Al Mariano plan to give their employees a share of the profits, and a step up in developing business skills and life-long financial skills.

