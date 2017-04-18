Restaurant owner wanted over rape of girl, 14, surrenders to police

A restaurant owner accused of paying a gang to take part in the rape of a 14-year-old girl surrendered to police on Friday night after an arrest warrant was issued by Suphan Buri Court. Anuchat Hongthong, a 53-year-old widower who is well known in Nong Ya Sai district, turned himself in at 10.30pm to face the charges of raping a minor under 15 and taking the girl away from her guardian/parent for lewd acts last November.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.