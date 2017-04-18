Restaurant owner shot over pita bread...

Restaurant owner shot over pita bread, - lucky' in more ways than one

The victim, TJ Johnson, shared his story Tuesday for the first time since the shooting at DP Dough on March 30. TJ said a heavily intoxicated customer became irate when he ordered a salad and found out he couldn't also get pita bread, an item not even on the menu. A few minutes later, when the customer came back and started vandalizing the store, throwing items like napkin dispensers and the tip jar around, there was a small altercation.

