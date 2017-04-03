Restaurant owner fined hundreds after...

Restaurant owner fined hundreds after inspectors find dead flies and bird faeces

Read more: Southport Visiter

A Southport restaurant owner m pay out hundreds of pounds after inspectors found dead flies in pans of bolognese left out overnight and bird faeces in the extractor fan. Salvatore Trecarichi, 66, of Salvatore's Ristorante on Lord Street, was fined 750 by magistrates after pleading guilt to a string of food hygiene breaches.

